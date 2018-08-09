Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,099,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,721,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 877,892 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 453.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 975,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,721,000 after purchasing an additional 799,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $234,152. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.