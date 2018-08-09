Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 21,068,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,927,294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,832,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,718,408,000 after purchasing an additional 162,775 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,738,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,139,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $258,844,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

General Dynamics stock opened at $195.13 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

