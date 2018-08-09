Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.54 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 728.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $177.15 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.09. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

