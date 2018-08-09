Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $179.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.69.

In other Simon Property Group news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

