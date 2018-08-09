Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Holdings Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $40,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS opened at $105.87 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,840.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,178 shares of company stock worth $1,604,496. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.