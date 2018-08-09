Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) EVP Lenore D. Williams Sells 4,285 Shares

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $454,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fidelity National Information Servcs traded up $1.08, reaching $106.95, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,524,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,401. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,982,000 after buying an additional 3,530,593 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,359,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,491,000 after buying an additional 443,624 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,091,000 after buying an additional 398,843 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4,624.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 299,596 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

