Federal Signal (FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. Federal Signal updated its FY18 guidance to $1.26-1.32 EPS.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 4,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 46,203 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,119,498.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

