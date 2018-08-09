Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.77%.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C traded down $8.37, reaching $84.56, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,283. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a 1 year low of $62.72 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $954.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C news, EVP John Curtis Covington sold 4,396 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $397,222.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,265 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $124,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,916. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.