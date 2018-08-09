Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) Share Price

Media headlines about Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5381481247852 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund traded down $0.02, hitting $18.43, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,527. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the United States government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.