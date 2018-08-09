Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Share Price

Media stories about Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0549509392884 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,399. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.