Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Share Price

Press coverage about Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cleveland-Cliffs earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the mining company an impact score of 47.8470091932925 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

