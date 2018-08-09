Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spi Energy (SPI) Share Price

Press coverage about Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spi Energy earned a news impact score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5062867245012 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Spi Energy traded up $0.01, reaching $0.37, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,060. Spi Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China, the United States, and Greece. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business.

