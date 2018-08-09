Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) CEO Sells $39,909,260.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.07, for a total value of $39,909,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

On Wednesday, August 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $38,944,500.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $37,298,100.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $23,254,166.24.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,400 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.93, for a total value of $23,760,582.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 209,428 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $36,899,119.32.

On Monday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 257,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $54,134,480.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 480,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $100,449,600.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.67, for a total value of $49,840,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total value of $150,163,200.00.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.88. 458,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,432,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 179,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 247,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.