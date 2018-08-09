Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.2% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 133,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

NYSE:XOM opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

