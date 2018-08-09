Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Exxon Mobil worth $980,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 79,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.98.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.