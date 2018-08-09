Extreme Networks (EXTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.74 million.

Shares of Extreme Networks traded up $0.05, hitting $6.14, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,776. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.22 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,308,500 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

