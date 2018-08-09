Extreme Networks (EXTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.74 million.
Shares of Extreme Networks traded up $0.05, hitting $6.14, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,776. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.22 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,308,500 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
