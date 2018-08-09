Extreme Networks (EXTR) PT Lowered to $9.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 209,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $106,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

