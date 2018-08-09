Extreme Networks (EXTR) PT Lowered to $9.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $431,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 209,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $106,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.