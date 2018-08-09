Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $47,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $41,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K Fred Skousen sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $121,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,518 shares of company stock valued at $333,151. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage opened at $93.58 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

