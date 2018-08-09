Extra Space Storage (EXR) Earns Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Extra Space Storage from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of Extra Space Storage traded down $0.10, reaching $93.48, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 22,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director K Fred Skousen sold 1,318 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $121,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $86,187.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,518 shares of company stock worth $333,151. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

