Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Expeditors International of Washington opened at $73.39 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.36%. equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $393,669.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,130.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,626,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,173,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 93.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after buying an additional 1,283,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

