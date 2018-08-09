Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $107,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joe sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $176,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,351,435 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,411.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of EPM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 138,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,730. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

