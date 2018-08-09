Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 6.26% of Everest Re Group worth $591,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 583.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group opened at $217.14 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $270.93.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

