Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.

Shares of Euroseas opened at $1.58 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

ESEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

