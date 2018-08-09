Etsy (ETSY) PT Raised to $51.00 at KeyCorp

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.41.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Etsy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Etsy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Etsy by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

