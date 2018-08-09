Ethereum Monero (EXMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,815.00

Ethereum Monero (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Monero has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Monero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Ethereum Monero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $21,815.00 worth of Ethereum Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZPER (ZPR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000773 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002297 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000732 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ethereum Monero Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Ethereum Monero’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Monero’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. Ethereum Monero’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Monero is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Monero is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Monero Token Trading

Ethereum Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

