Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,076.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $239.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.11.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

