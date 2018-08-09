Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EPRT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 357,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,168. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc bought 7,785,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,998,554.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

