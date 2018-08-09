Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Essent Group posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 68.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.73. 7,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

