Essent Group (ESNT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a $38.36 rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of Essent Group opened at $41.05 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 68.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 214.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

