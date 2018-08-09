Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Erin Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ERN) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Erin Energy worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Erin Energy opened at $1.63 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Erin Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. It is focused on exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s asset portfolio consisted of seven licenses across four countries covering an area of approximately five million acres (approximately 19,000 square kilometers).

