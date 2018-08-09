Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for eXp World Holdings’ Q2 2018 Earnings (EXPI)

eXp World Holdings (OTCMKTS:EXPI) – DA Davidson raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eXp World in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). DA Davidson also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

EXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of eXp World opened at $16.13 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. eXp World has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.30.

eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). eXp World had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 583.85%. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 5,601 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $84,071.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

