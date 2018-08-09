Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,064 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A opened at $17.01 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.28 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 9.44%. sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $154,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $217,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

