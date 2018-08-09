Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $404,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Stock

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor opened at $119.21 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Spaly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.17 per share, for a total transaction of $113,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,015.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

