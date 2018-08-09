EPR Properties (EPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of EPR Properties opened at $67.49 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 38.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,865 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 47.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 137,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EPR Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

