ePlus (PLUS) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.23

Media coverage about ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ePlus earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.5348699612336 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

ePlus traded down $2.55, hitting $101.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.29. ePlus has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.10%. equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,769.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $130,362.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,202.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,588. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

