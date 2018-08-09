Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, KLR Group lowered Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 493,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $966,385.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $872,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,897,355 shares of company stock valued at $16,887,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,381,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,247. The firm has a market cap of $485.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.54.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.76 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 12.59%.

About Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

