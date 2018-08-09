EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) EVP Alaina K. Brooks Sells 55,619 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $981,675.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EnLink Midstream Partners traded up $0.10, hitting $18.02, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 39,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,170. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 597.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 636.5% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,669,000 after buying an additional 11,746,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $48,852,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $31,271,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,917,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,839,000 after buying an additional 1,312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,777,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,959,000 after buying an additional 778,454 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

