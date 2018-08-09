Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.99 Million Stake in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of New Relic worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR opened at $102.94 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.11 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $9,313,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 22,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,401,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,297 shares of company stock worth $38,923,820. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New Relic to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

