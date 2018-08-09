Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 19,110 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 232,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $64,345.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stephens cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA opened at $40.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.