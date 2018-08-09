EnerSys (ENS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. EnerSys updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.18 EPS.

EnerSys traded down $2.83, reaching $77.02, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.13. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

