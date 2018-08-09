Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 10th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

