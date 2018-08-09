Endologix (ELGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Endologix had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Endologix traded up $0.03, hitting $4.74, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 484,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $409.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

