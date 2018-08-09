Endo International (ENDP) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 187,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,488. Endo International has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

