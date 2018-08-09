Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been assigned a $54.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

ECPG stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $349.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $279,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

