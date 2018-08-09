Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Encore Capital Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.7546638487892 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Encore Capital Group traded up $4.47, reaching $40.02, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,861. The company has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $349.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $54.00 price target on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

