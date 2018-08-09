Enbridge Inc (ENB) Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC cut Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

ENB stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.06%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

