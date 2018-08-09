Emerson Electric (EMR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. MED raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Emerson Electric traded up $0.04, hitting $74.08, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 65,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,561. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $144,788,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after buying an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,027.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 922,477 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,226,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,754,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,275.8% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 625,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 611,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

