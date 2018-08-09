Emerson Electric (EMR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.
EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. MED raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Shares of Emerson Electric traded up $0.04, hitting $74.08, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 65,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,561. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $75.25.
In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $144,788,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after buying an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,027.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 922,477 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,226,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,754,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,275.8% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 625,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 611,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.
