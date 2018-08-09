Emcor Group Inc (EME) Director Jerry E. Ryan Sells 2,000 Shares

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Emcor Group traded down $0.68, hitting $77.44, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,465. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.
Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,931,000 after acquiring an additional 202,856 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 139,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 128,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,545,000 after acquiring an additional 96,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 80,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
Emcor Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
