Emcor Group Inc (EME) Director Jerry E. Ryan Sells 2,000 Shares

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emcor Group traded down $0.68, hitting $77.44, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,465. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,931,000 after acquiring an additional 202,856 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 139,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 128,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,545,000 after acquiring an additional 96,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 80,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

