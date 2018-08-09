Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT comprises approximately 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EARN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EARN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 19,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $216,367.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 3,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,025.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,850 shares of company stock worth $1,832,625 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

