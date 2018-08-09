ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) vs. First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) Head to Head Analysis

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: EKTAY) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

ELEKTA AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Choice Healthcare Solutions does not pay a dividend. ELEKTA AB/ADR pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELEKTA AB/ADR 5.80% 9.70% 3.23% First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and First Choice Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELEKTA AB/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than ELEKTA AB/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

ELEKTA AB/ADR has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ELEKTA AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELEKTA AB/ADR $1.23 billion 4.26 $14.30 million $0.04 354.10 First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 1.47 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -8.67

ELEKTA AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ELEKTA AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ELEKTA AB/ADR beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Leksell Gamma Knife, a system for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery; the Extend system for utilization of Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion; and Leksell Stereotactic System for neurosurgery and biopsies. Its neuroscience solutions comprise Gamma Knife radiosurgery for the treatment of brain disorders; stereotactic neurosurgery; and surgical navigation accessories, as well as Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography platform. The company also provides oncology treatment solutions, such as Precise Treatment System, a digital treatment system; Elekta Axesse, a stereotactic radiation therapy system; Elekta Compact, a gateway to RT for oncology centers; Elekta Synergy system that visualizes tumor targets and normal tissue, and their movement between and during fractions; treatment planning systems; oncology information systems solutions; Versa HD, a linear accelerator; and Elekta Infinity system for volumetric arc modulated therapy, as well as various treatment techniques. In addition, it offers brachytherapy solutions that include afterloading platforms; real-time prostate solutions; Oncentra Brachy, a radiotherapy treatment planning system; Esteya for treating skin cancer; and applicators. Further, the company provides software products, including MOSAIQ oncology information system; Oncology Informatics/Data Alliances that streamlines the flow of information in the cancer care team; medical oncology software; Clarity Soft Tissue Visualization, a software for radiation therapy; Monaco, a treatment planning system; Venezia, an applicator for treating gynecological cancer; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data solution. It also offers installation, implementation, training, education, and consultative services. It primarily serves hospitals and academic institutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

